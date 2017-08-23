MDC Backs AfriForum Push For Grace’s Arrest

Welshman Ncube

Harare,– Professor Welshman Ncube’s MDC has added its voice to continuing demands for First Lady Grace Mugabe’s arrest over recent violence allegations in South Africa.

President Robert Mugabe’s wife caused a stir when she attacked a 20 year old South African model with an electric code.

The woman, Gabriella Engels, was said to be friends with the first couple’s two sons who are pursuing studies in South Africa.

After days of agonising on Grace’s fate, South African authorities finally extended diplomatic immunity to her, allowing the under fire first lady to return home unscathed.

But this has further ignited calls for Pretoria to rescind its unpopular decision.

Citizens from both sides of the Limpopo have chorused their disapproval for what they find to be the virtual granting of a licence to powerful individuals to commit offences without being called to account.

The MDC said Tuesday Grace’s virtual acquittal was an insult to justice.

“We view this partisan application of the law as grossly unfair and unjust and believe it sets a bad precedent for justice and the rule of law in the region,” party spokesperson Kurauone Chihwayi said in a statement.

“This move to grant her diplomatic immunity is an insult to justice and undermines the legal system of South Africa and the SADC region as a whole.

“Grace Mugabe must face the full wrath of the law like any other criminal. Thanks to the decision to let her scot free Grace Mugabe will continue to beat and harass all in her path believing she is untouchable.

“If as Africans we continue to let bad leaders enjoy impunity, we are then guaranteeing that there will never be democracy in our continent. We believe that people are born equal hence the law should treat everyone fairly and equally.”

MDC urged President Jacob Zuma’s government to reconsider its decision.

“We call upon the government of South Africa to relook into this matter and act accordingly.

“We second the AfriForum stance to challenge the decision in the South African High Court,” said the party.

The first family and government spokespersons have not yet commented publicly about the widely condemned incident. – Radio VOP

