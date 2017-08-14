Mahofa collapses and dies after Grace Mugabe threats over party slogan

The late Minister of State for Masvingo, Shuvai Ben Mahofa

THE nation has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs Shuvai Ben Mahofa early this morning.

She has also been a victim of suspected food poisoning at a party function and last month she was accused and threatened by Grace Mugabe of leaving her name in party slogans.

Minister of Information, Media & Broadcasting Services Dr Chris Mushohwe confirmed the sad development.

“Minister Mahofa collapsed and was rushed to Makurira Hospital where she died around 4 am this morning,” he said.

A veteran politician, Mahofa joined the National Democratic Party in 1960, before joining Zapu when the NDP was banned, she later moved to Zanu from 1979, and his been a ruling party cadre till her demise.

A war collaborator during the liberation struggle, Mahofa was a long-serving MP for Gutu South and has held several party and Government positions, among them Deputy Minister of Women Affairs; and Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs, a position she held to this day.

She is survived by four children and 27 grand children.

(Details to follow)

