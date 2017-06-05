Mugabe Wails Against Sanctions During UN Convention

The President Robert Mugabe has called on member states to urgently come up with a new legally binding international instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Sea for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national.

Addressing world leaders at the UN Conference on supporting the implementation of sustainable development goal (SDG) no.14 which opened in New York on Monday, President Mugabe urged the Ad Hoc open-ended informal working group of the UN to expedite the development of the legally binding instrument.

The proposal was first made in 2012 at the Rio Summit plus 20.

He said there is need for capacitating developing countries through provision of finance and affordable access to technology in the implementation of SDG no.14 and other SDGs.

President Mugabe also stressed the importance of partnerships at all levels from national to global level.

The conference began by Fiji traditions to honour and praise the gods of the seas and oceans in what they serve humanity, with drum beating punctuated by rhythmic clapping and songs in similar African tradition of thanking the ancestors.

The President took the opportunity to remind some partners that while they may exclude Zimbabwe from financial and technical assistance facilities because of illegal sanctions they maintain against the country (Zimbabwe), the effects of climate change do not discriminate.

He explained that Zimbabwe is committed to implementing the SDGs and will do so within the means available to it, urging member countries to prioritise life above everything else.

Mugabe highlighted the various roles that oceans and seas play for humanity saying they are life givers not only through the supply of oxygen but also as a major source of food and nutrition and a climate regulator without which life is not possible.

He expressed alarm at the rate of marine environment and the depletion of biodiversity saying it is time for all to act to prevent the further deterioration of the common heritage of humankind.

