PDP lays into Mugabe’s ‘lunatic’ deputies

Former Finance Minister Tendai Biti’s party has launched a scathing attack at President Robert Mugabe’s two deputies describing them as fools after the two top government officials have made a series of blunders while on duty.

Second VP Phelekezela Mphoko, President Robert Mugabe and First VP Emmerson Mnangagwa

In a statement, the People’s Democratic Party on Wednesday accused Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa of misleading the nation through claims that the Zanu PF led government has delivered the promised 2,2 million jobs.

Mnangagwa has also come under fire for claims local banks were sitting on US$9 billion with no viable projects to fund.

VP Mphoko, on the other hand, has been chastised for storming a Bulawayo police station and taking to task, police officers who had arrested some Zanu PF youths who had attacked fellow party members at a recent meeting.

It was the second such incident in which the controversial VP has driven to a police station to demand the release of allies under arrest.

The PDP found the conduct of the two VPs hilarious.

“While it so difficult to decide on who is the worst, our conclusion is that Mphoko is just a confused fool but Mnangagwa takes the title home he is all in one, a fool, a hallucinator and an evil chap,” said PDP.

“His involvement in Gukurahundi is in the history of our country the worst crime against humanity committed by serving state actors. While we content that Mphoko must be jailed Mnangagwa must be in solitary confinement because his presence in a prison also jeopardises the rights of other prisoners.”

PDP said President Mugabe’s deputies were lunatics.

“With age taking its toll on Mugabe, coupled with his countless overseas trips he is not available to preside over government business therefore he needed serious deputies but alas he appointed political lunatics who are just but a useless burden on the national purse.

“These two fellas do not only need to face the music in the justice delivery system but their thinking needs both medical and surgical correction.

“What have we done as Zimbabweans to deserve these two gentlemen? We wish we had an option to give up on these two; we will therefore unite with other like-minded Zimbabweans to fight them,” said the party. Radio VOP

