‘Kasukuwere now a national security threat’ – Mutsvangwa

FORMER War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa has laid into under-fire Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, accusing him of destroying the ruling party as well as exposing it and the country to serious security threats.

“Abuse and personalisation of Zanu PF by clueless and disorderly G40. Why does Tyson (Kasukuwere) issue a statement from a foreign country? There ought to be an acting political commissar in his absence,” he said.Mutsvangwa claimed Kasukuwere breached protocol when he delivered news of Zanu PF politburo decisions from a foreign land.

Mutsvangwa pointed out that decisions that involve the Zanu PF politburo have to be delivered from the “seat of power” because they could affect issues of national security.

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association chairman, who has openly clashed with Kasukuwere, said transmitting Press statements from outside the country posed serious internal security risks.

“Even His Excellency (President Robert Mugabe) does not do that. He has an Acting President. This is for security and protocol pronouncements of State and ruling party have to be issued from the seat of power. What if Kasukuwere has been kidnapped in a foreign land and is under duress?” he said.

The Zanu PF political commissar issued a statement from Mexico directly to Midlands province blocking Pearson Mbalekwa from representing the ruling party in the Chiwundura constituency by-election.

Mutsvangwa and his team have renewed their romance with Zanu PF and Mugabe, saying their fight is only targeted at G40, a faction, which is allegedly fronted by Kasukuwere and Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

Attempts to get comment from Kasukuwere drew blanks, as he blocked his WhatsApp platform after reading the questions. – NewsDay

