Robert Mugabe’s leading potential successor hobnobs with radical Islamic scholars

IMAGES have appeared on social media of vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa and defence forces chief General Constantine Chiwenga hobnobbing with Zimbabwe-born Islamic scholar Mufti Ismail Menk.

The images were taken t a function in Zibagwe near Kwekwe, where the influential Menk was clearly the centre of attraction.

Mnangagwa was touring Africa Chrome Fields (ACF) just outside the Midlands city where he also claimed that the government has created the 2.2 million jobs Zanu PF promised ahead of the 2013 elections.

Also at the event and happy to smile for a picture with Mufti Menk who has some 1.1 million Twitter followers was ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira.

The government has recently imposed a new curriculum which includes the study of Islam in junior school, despite resistance from some parents.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are said to be the drivers of the so-called Lacoste Zanu PF faction which wants the vice president to be country’s next leader.

President Robert Mugabe turned 93 this year and refuses to retire, claiming he can’t see a competent successor in his party. Even so, the increasingly bitter jostling over his succession continues in the ruling party.

A faction opposed to Mnangagwa reportedly features co-vice president Phelekezela Mphoko and cabinet ministers such as Saviour Kasukuwere, Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao – the latter Mugabe’s nephew.

Meanwhile, Mufti Menk describes himself as “a leading global Islamic scholar born and raised in Zimbabwe”.

His website states that; “Mufti Menk’s work has gained worldwide recognition and he has been named one of ‘The Top 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World’ since 2010.

“Mufti Menk’s travels the world spreading a simple but profound message: ‘Do good, help others while preparing for the Hereafter’.

“He is active in the international arena and is a strong proponent of peace and justice, speaking up against all forms of terrorism.”

