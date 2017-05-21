Lightning kills one, injures another in Mutasa

A LIGHTNING bolt struck and killed a 20-year-old man from Nyatsanza Village in Chief Mutasa’s area on Monday.

Given Saungweme who was set to sit for his O-Level examinations this year was herding cattle with his friend only identified as Tonderai when tragedy struck.

A sombre atmosphere engulfed the Saungweme homestead as funeral proceedings progressed on Wednesday when The Manica Post visited the area.

Given’s mother, Ms Ninnah Saungweme, said her son and Tonderai were herding cattle when they were struck by a lightning bolt.

“There were no dark clouds or thunderstorms when the bolt struck. The bolt just struck them and both fell down. Tonderai woke up after a few seconds and tried to wake his friend, but to no avail,” she cried.

A passerby told Tonderai that Given was already dead. “I was called and when I saw my son covered by a cloth I knew that he was dead,” said Mrs Saungweme.

She, however, said what shocked her the most was the fact that her son had no injuries anywhere except for a few drops of fresh blood that were visible under his right eye, some hours after his death.

She said she was still shocked and hurt by the death of her son as it had come unexpectedly and sudden.

“My son was a hard working young man. He even stopped going to school while doing Grade Six to fend for the family. He had just gone back to school and was preparing to write his Ordinary Level examinations this year,” cried Mrs Saungweme.

Neighbours said it was not the first time that life was cut short by lightning at the same spot.

“A fortnight ago, three goats were also struck by lightning and died at the same spot. We have come to realise that the place where Given died is now a black spot which should be avoided when it is raining or when there are thunderstorms,” she said. Tonderai is recuperating at Bonda Mission Hospital. – Manica Post

