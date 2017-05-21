Mujuru brings to the fore the Robert Mugabe’s political assasinations

NATIONAL People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru’s election campaign on Thursday took her to the graves of 2008 presidential election run-off victims in Gutu where she took time to sweep and tidy up cemetery while also accusing Zanu PF of killing her own husband.

The former vice president and now opposition leader also distanced herself from past atrocities committed by a government and ruling party she was part of.

Mujuru was in Masvingo province last week to launch her campaign for the 2018 elections.

But in her itinerary, according to local media reports, was a visit to the families and the graves of some of those who died at the hands of militant Zanu PF supporters during the violent campaign period.

While at the graves in Gutu Central, the ex-VP tried to put on a humane face as she commiserated with widows of the 2008 election violence.

“I came here to show you my support. We are all victims of this regime,” Mujuru was quoted as having told widows of the slain villagers.

Hundreds of villagers in Zimbabwe’s rural Mashonaland provinces and Masvingo died in the violence which followed President Robert Mugabe’s shock defeat to arch-rival Morgan Tsvangirai MDC-T in the inconclusive 2008 poll.

The main opposition party claims over 200 of its followers were killed in the violence that was reportedly aided by the country’s partisan military.

Mujuru, often the subject of public scorn for her silence on past atrocities when she was still enjoying the gravy train, said she shared the same grief with the Gutu widows.

“I am a widow after losing my husband the same way you lost yours. I wanted to know how you are coping since your late husbands were bread winners,” she said of the late former army boss.

General Solomon Mujuru died in a suspected assassination 2011 when his Beatrice farm house was gutted by an inferno as he slept with his family claiming he could have been targeted by Zanu PF rivals for his forthright stance against Mugabe’s continued rule.

His widow was, Thursday, at pains to convince victims of past Zanu PF violence that she had nothing to do with State-sponsored violence during her time in government adding that the killings were the works of a selected few.

“Violence and atrocities in Zanu PF are carried out by a few well-trained people. The majority of party members would not even be in the know of what would be happening,” Mujuru said.

“I am shocked to come face to face with this kind of reality here in Gutu and I know it happened in other areas. Avenging spirits definitely come to those who committed the murders not those who tasked the assassins.”

Since her shock ouster as VP in 2014, Mujuru has been an object of both pity and anger from those who feel she did not speak out when she was enjoying the gravy train.

Many associate her late husband with the killing of an estimated 20,000 civilians by the Fifth Brigade, a North Korean trained army unit. The so-called Gukurahundi era occurred when Mujuru was army boss.

