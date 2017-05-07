‘Kasukuwere-Malema alliance’ – Report

Julius Malema and Lord Renwick

Zanu-PF National Political Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere is collaborating with South African opposition leader Mr Julius Malema to topple President Mugabe, a senior Government official has said. It is alleged the two politicians have the backing of British agent Lord Robin Renwick, an architect of the ill-fated Abel Muzorewa administration of 1978 and a past UK Ambassador to apartheid South Africa.

South African media reports indicate Lord Renwick and Mr Malema met in London in 2015 after which the Economic Freedom Fighters leader apparently dumped his economic nationalisation mantra and started rabidly pursuing President Jacob Zuma’s ouster.

Zimbabwean State media said Lord Renwick served as British Ambassador to apartheid South Africa from 1987 to 1991, and was allegedly key to destabilising the nationalist movement in that country.

Kasukuwere’s alleged links with Mr Malema were reported to a special Zanu-PF committee that gathered information on allegations against the national commissar in Bindura in April.

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Advocate Martin Dinha last week declared he was “ready to prove the collusion”.

By last night, neither Kasukuwere nor Mr Malema could be reached for comment.

Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who headed the fact-finding mission to Mashonaland Central, said the panel was compiling its report.

“We are still in the process of compiling the submissions for our report. I am not at liberty to comment on any of the allegations until we have submitted the report to the party hierarchy,” he told The Sunday Mail.

But Adv Dinha said, “During the meeting convened by Advocate Jacob Mudenda’s probe team, I submitted the allegation that Kasukuwere is working with Julius Malema because they both share the ambition to take over power from Presidents Mugabe and Zuma respectively.

“They both see themselves as young leaders who share the same ambition. The allegations are that they are working together and they share strategies.

“I know for certain that his younger brother … travels to South Africa frequently as he is the point person for the interactions with Malema because of his links there.

“Kasukuwere and Malema see themselves in the same light. They want to run with the idea that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow and tomorrow is today. This is the problem I have had with Kasukuwere because he wants to take over the country now.

“Kasukuwere was instrumental in Malema’s visit to Zimbabwe in 2010 and since then, they have maintained their relations. They share the same ideology and we also suspect that Malema could be providing funds to them.”

Adv Dinha also said he was prepared to face Kasukuwere in court following last week’s media reports that the latter had filed a US$1 million lawsuit against him.

“I am prepared to defend all allegations against me in court, even though the papers have not been served to me. I do not hold anything personal against Kasukuwere. His strategy of going to court is to try and (dodge) his problems as if it’s a personal fight between him and I.

“He wants to divert attention and make this appear like it’s a Dinha-Kasukuwere fight so that he can undermine the fact that all Zanu-PF provinces do not want him to continue in office. If he goes to court, we will meet there and I will expose the real Kasukuwere.”

All ten Zanu-PF provinces have called for Kasukuwere’s ouster on allegations of seeking to unseat President Mugabe via an Extraordinary Congress of the ruling party engineered through parallel structures the national political commissar is said to have set up around the country. – Sunday Mail

