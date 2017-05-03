Chiredzi cop accused of human rights abuses transferred

ZHRC Chairman Elasto Mugwadi

CHIREDZI – Chiredzi based detective inspector Henry Dhowa who is being investigated by Police on a complaint of gross human rights abuse raised by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has been transferred to Chipinge Police Station.

It appears like he is no longer a detective as he is now wearing uniform and sources said he is now member-in-charge of administration.

Dhowa was withdrawn from international peace keeping mission in Kossovo after human rights activists complained against his human rights record in Zimbabwe.

In the particular case that is under investigation, Dhowa is accused of kidnapping and torturing Kariborn Nyemba, a human rights activist from Chiredzi whose whereabouts were not known for more than a year until he emerged from Zambia.

Police Spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba could not be reached for comment as she was said to be in meetings up to the time of going to Press.

Sources at Chiredzi Police Station confirmed that Dhowa is now member- in-charge for Administration at Chipinge Police Station. The source said the transfer was with effect from last month.

ZHRC Chairman Elasto Mugwadi who raised the complaint against Dhowa said he was not aware that Dhowa’s transfer.

He said what the Police had done was to write a letter to him and inform him that they would complete investigations by April 22, 2017.

“Police are yet to complete their investigations regarding the alleged abduction of Nyemba by Dhowa and Captain Faster Gono. His transfer is news to us and we will demand an explanation from the Police on why they transferred him before completing investigations. They informed us through a letter that they were initially given wrong names and promised to complete investigations by April 22 and we are still waiting for that,” said Mugwadi. – Masvingo Mirror

