Zambian opposition leader’s wife urges international community to help free husband

Zambia’s United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema

The wife of Zambia’s main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, has urged the international community to help free her husband who has now been in prison for 43 days on treason charges.

Known by his supporters as HH, Hichilema was arrested on treason charges for allegedly obstructing the presidential motorcade. Police allege Hichilema’s convoy endangered the president’s life.

Mutinta Hichilema pleaded for her husband’s release and urged the international community not to close its eyes on the erosion of democracy in Zambia, amid concerns the country is rapidly sliding towards a dictatorship, according to BBC.

Her comments come days after British High Commissioner to Zambia, Fergus Cochrane-Dyet, warned that British government departments and investors were lose confidence over Hichilema’s incarceration.

A magistrate was today expected to decide whether Hichimena and five others’ casewould be dropped or referred to the High Court.

Tweeting from the court, his United Party for National Development (UPND) party confirmed the case had been postponed to Wednesday (24 May) after the magistrate fell ill.

Businessman Hichilema, who has also been regularly tweeting about his detention, was arrested on 11 April after he accused President Edgar Lungu of trying to kill him after security forces raided his home in the capital Lusaka, forcing him to retreat to a safe room in the house.

According to the government, Hichilema refused to make way for Lungu’s convoy on 9 April as the president’s motorcade attempted to overtake his fleet.

The charge allows no bail and can carry a minimum jail term of 15 years and a maximum sentence of death. Hichilema’s party, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has denied any wrongdoing. – IBTimes

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...