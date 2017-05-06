UK Conservative lead stays strong ahead of June election: Opinium poll

British Prime Minster Theresa May’s Conservative Party is still a strong 16 points ahead of the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a national election on June 8, according to a poll by Opinium on Saturday.

The Conservatives polled 46 percent in an online survey of 2,005 adults, down one point from the last Opinium survey on April 25, while Labour were unchanged on 30 percent.

The survey, carried out before this week’s big Conservative victory in local elections, put the Liberal democrats on 9 percent and the anti-EU UKIP on 7 percent.

Adam Drummond, Head of Political Polling at Opinium, said the strains of the campaign spotlight have had some impact on the public perception of May, with those who voted to remain in the EU in last year’s referendum in particular feeling less convinced by her message than at the start of the campaign.

But he added: “The Conservatives can afford to lose some Remain voters because, as the local elections showed, they are absorbing most of the UKIP vote and are on course for the type of victory last seen by (Labour’s) Tony Blair and Margaret Thatcher when they were at their peaks.” – Reuters

