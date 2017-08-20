Troubled Robert Mugabe shuns SADC Summit closing ceremony

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe attends the Southern African Development Community’s leaders’ conference in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. Zimbabwe’s first lady is expected to make her first public appearance today since being accused of assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in South Africa. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Pretoria – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was a no-show at the closing ceremony of the 37th Ordinary Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Summit held at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in Pretoria. Mugabe, who attended the opening ceremony on Saturday, was replaced by the country’s Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha. Mugabe flew back home with his wife Grace after she was granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government.

Zimbabwe’s first lady has been mired in controversy after she allegedly assaulted 20-year-old South African model Gabriella Engles at a luxury hotel in Johannesurg. The young woman had been in the company of the Mugabe sons, Robert Jr and Chatunga Bellarmine at the time of the alleged attack. Meanwhile, the last day of the summit began with swearing in ceremonies of SADC executive ceremony Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax and SADC deputy secretary for regional integration Dr Thembikosi Mhlongo. The 15 heads of state part of SADC also took time to sign protocols and agreements on various issues.

Like this: Like Loading...