Ex-UN chief Annan warns Kenyan leaders on rhetoric, actions

President Mwai Kibaki and PM Raila Odinga signing the National Accord in presence of AU Chairman President Kikwete and Chief Mediator Kofi Annan at the entrance of harambee house on Febuary 28th 2008.

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan told political leaders in Kenya on Saturday to be “careful with their rhetoric and actions” and urged opposition leader Raila Odinga to pursue any complaints over the vote in court.

The warning from Annan, who mediated during a post-election crisis a decade ago, came as the death toll from violence since Tuesday’s vote rose to at least 24.

Odinga’s coalition has rejected the results, claiming massive fraud, and said it will not go to court to challenge them.

Like this: Like Loading...