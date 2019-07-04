Talent at BAAs impresses Mangweni

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ACTRESS and television personality, Charlene Mangweni, has said she was blown away by the talent in the city during this year’s Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards on a night that she won the Outstanding Theatre Actress in the theatre category.

Mangweni who was a main stage presenter during the inaugural awards in 2017 returned this year as a nominee and after the ceremony a winner. She won an award for her role of Ruwadzano in the play Ukama that landed her a National Art Merit Award earlier this year as the Outstanding Theatre Actress.

The actress, who is in South Africa with the cast of Ukama said compared to the first edition, this year she was amazed at the talent that Bulawayo had on stage.

“The first time, I was amazed by the level of excellence shown in putting the show together. This year, I was blown away. The talent Bulawayo has needed to be shown to the world,” said Mangweni.

She said winning the award meant a lot because she was recognised in her hometown.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to have been honoured in my home town. I was nominated with amazingly talented women in the arts. I also celebrate that I won for my role in Ukama, a play that won the Nama best theatrical production and best actor this year,” said Mangweni.

The Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) News Anchor immersed herself in the glitz and glam and her outfit stood out throughout the night.

She said it was important for her to impress on the night as she did not get a chance to do so in the first edition.

“Last time I didn’t get a chance to be on the red carpet (as she was presenting on the main stage). This time I did and even though it wasn’t my first rodeo, it felt amazing, celebrating the moment with my family. I was dressed by Jan Jam and I chose that outfit because I felt comfortable in it. I loved the way it sparkled and at the same time it looked elegant. I tend to go for mermaid gowns as I feel they accentuate my body type,” said Mangweni.

