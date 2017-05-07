Tourists train stopover benefits Gwanda town

THE Gwanda community has taken advantage of a luxury tourist train that makes a weekly stopover in the town, to promote domestic tourism as well as showcase the rich culture of the rainbow province.

The luxury rovos train which ferries tourists from Pretoria, South Africa to Victoria Falls every Friday has of late been making a two-hour-long stopover in Gwanda town to allow its guests to take a break from the long journey.

The Gwanda Cultural Artifacts Association, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Municipality of Gwanda have taken advantage of the opportunity to showcase the town’s investment potential as well as to promote domestic tourism.

The rapport that has been established by the management of the train and the town will in the near future see the establishment of a cultural village so that tourists are offered more products.

The tourists who come from countries that include UK, Poland, Germany, France and South Africa say the peace and warmth of the people of Gwanda speaks volume of how Zimbabweans are hospitable.

During the stopover the tourists buy various art and crafts ware while also appreciating performances by traditional dancers such as Bolamba Dance Group and poetry by Lerato Nqindi Ndlovu.

— ZBC

