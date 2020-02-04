MORNINGSIDE DEATHS: Fire Brigade had no water to put out fire?

Natasha Adam, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo Fire Brigade has denied allegations that they attended the Morningside fire that claimed three lives last Wednesday without water.

In an interview on Tuesday, Bulawayo Acting Chief Fire Officer Mr Linos Phiri said instead they mobilised three fire engines to put out the fire.

“The allegations are not true. We mobilised three fire engines, two being water tenders which carry 1 700 litres of water and the other fire engine carries 9 000 litres of water and they are always full all the time. You can ask the neighbours, we unfortunately could not rescue them, but we attended swiftly,” he said.

Mr Phiri said that the fire brigade does regular maintenance checks on all their fire engines to ensure that their fire engines are fit for immediate deployment.

“We have a two-shift system here so every shift that comes in is rechecked to make sure everything is in order. We conduct rechecks on the fire engines to make sure the vehicles are starting, there is water in the fire trucks and the firefighting equipment is always there,” he said.

