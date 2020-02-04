JUST IN: Age saves man from death sentence

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A MAN from Silobela, who fatally struck a builder with an axe, crushed his skull before carrying the body on his shoulders and dumping it in a disused mine shaft, was saved from the hangman’s noose by his age.

Jowman Ndlovu of Nkomozabo Village under Chief Malisa in Silobela was convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese, sitting at the Gweru High Court Circuit on Monday.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was convicted after a full trial.

The 21-year-old, who committed the murder at the age of 20 years and 10months, will serve 30 years in jail instead of capital punishment for the murder of Nobukhosi Nkomo (35) last year.

Justice Makonese said Ndlovu was a good candidate for capital punishment since the murder was committed in the most aggravating manner, but his age had saved him.

