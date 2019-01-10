JUST IN: Civil servants turn down 10 percent salary increment offer

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Government has offered its workers a 10 percent salary increment which the civil servants union leaders turned down although they indicated they were going back for consultations with their membership.

Apex Council chairperson Mrs Cecelia Alexander said they wanted $1733 for the least paid worker. She said the 10 percent increment translates to a $41 pay rise for the lowest paid employee, which was too little.

The lowest paid Government worker gets about $414 inclusive of allowances.

More to follow…

