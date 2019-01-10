JUST IN: Government to support police with modern equipment

Esinathy Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

THE Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage ambassador Cain Mathema has said Government will continuously support police with modern equipment and funds to carry out duties effectively.

The Minister said Government has noted with concern the rise of information communication technologies (ICT) related crimes and vowed to capacitate police officers with skills to deal with the matters.

Speaking during a pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Police Training Depot on Thursday, ambassador Mathema said most people in Zimbabwe have fallen victim to cloning, identity theft, fraud, cyber terrorism, among other crimes.

“The rapid mutation of ICTs in the 21st century has given birth to new crimes and sophisticated modus operandi by criminals. Criminals are no doubt harnessing these modern technologies to perpetuate their criminal enterprise,” he said.

thema has said Government will continuously support police with modern equipment and funds to carry out duties effectively.

The Minister said Government has noted with concern the rise of information communication technologies (ICT) related crimes and vowed to capacitate police officers with skills to deal with the matters.

Speaking during a pass-out parade at Ntabazinduna Police Training Depot yesterday, ambassador Mathema said most people in Zimbabwe have fallen victim to cloning, identity theft, fraud, cyber terrorism, among other crimes.

“The rapid mutation of ICTs in the 21st century has given birth to new crimes and sophisticated modus operandi by criminals. Criminals are no doubt harnessing these modern technologies to perpetuate their criminal enterprise,” he said.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...