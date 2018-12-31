JUST IN: Things will get better in 2019 – President

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter

Zimbabwe has risen to the challenges it faced in the past years and 2019 should mark a turning point in the country’s economic fortunes, President Mnangagwa has said.

President Mnangagwa, who is also the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, said the economy was showing strong signs of recovery but more still needed to be done to change the livelihoods and general welfare of the people.

In his 2019 New Year message to Zimbabwe, which was also aired on ZTV this afternoon, President Mnangagwa said the country had moved past elections and people should refocus and commit their energies towards economic recovery.

He said he was confident that 2019 holds promises for better fortunes for Zimbabwe – all built on the strong economic foundation laid thus far.

President Mnangagwa acknowledged that the just ended year was challenging, economically testing the people’s mettle and resilience to the fullest.

“We have risen to the challenges, in every instance drawing from our inner inventiveness and broad, collective unit,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Already, we see strong signs of recovery and growth, which the transient challenges we came across this year, appeared to bedim. Still we need to do more, and to remain singularly focused more than ever before. With elections now behind us, the time has now come to refocus on improving our economy in order to improve livelihoods and the general welfare for our citizens. We must draw our sense of unity and purpose, indeed on our political maturity, in order to move ahead.”

