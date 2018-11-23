LATEST: Scale up trade with Zimbabwe – Modi tells India

Stanford Chiwanga in India

THE Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Mr Raj Modi, has called on Indian private and public businesses to scale up trade with their counterparts in Zimbabwe.

Addressing delegates at the second edition of the India Gold and Jewellery (GJEPC India) Summit held in New Delhi yesterday, Mr Modi, who is the guest of honour, said despite the fact that India and Zimbabwe enjoy strong cordial relations that date back to the era of the Munhumutapa Kingdom, it was disheartening to note that trade between the two countries was low.

Notables at the summit which ends today include the chairperson of GJPEC India Mr Pramod Kumar Agrawal, the Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Mr Suresh Prabhu, World Gold Council CEO Aram Shishmanian and Zimbabwean Ambassador to India Maxwell Ranga.

More to follow…

