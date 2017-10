Codelia Mondela, Court Reporter

A 22-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo’s Pumula South suburb was left holding his intestines when a man who allegedly failed to rob him plunged a knife into his stomach.

Mr Wonder Jawa was admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a week following the brutal attack by Mengezi Dube (25) at Eyethu sports bar in Pumula South in August this year.

