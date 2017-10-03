LATEST: Highlanders bring an end to winless streak in emphatic fashion (VIDEOS)

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS brought an end to their seven-match winless streak in emphatic manner at Barbourfields on Sunday with a 4-0 drubbing of title chasing Chicken Inn.

With their last victory having come on 30 July when they defeated Shabanie Mine 2-0 at Maglas, a few would have given Bosso a chance against the Gamecocks, a team they last beat way back in 2011 at Luveve.

Bosso completely dominated Chicken Inn from the start and were duly rewarded in the 26th minute when midfielder Simon Munawa slid in a Tendai Ngulube cross. Speedy winger, Godfrey Makaruse doubled Bosso’s lead early into the second half. Munawa completed his brace with a brilliant strike before veteran Ralph Matema completed the rout prior to being replaced by Nhlanhla Ndlovu.

Sunday’s victory was the biggest ever margin that Bosso had posted over Chicken Inn with their only triumph having been a 2-1 win in May 2011.

Bosso’s win was sweet music to the few Dynamos fans who watched the match at Emagumeni while their team won 2-1 over Harare City in the capital to stretch their lead at the top to five points with seven matches to go. Dynamos were the only title aspirants to pick up three points as FC Platinum played to a 1-1 draw with Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars were held to a 0-0 by Tsholotsho.

How Mine continued to pick up points as they defeated Black Rhinos 2-1 in Harare.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results

Saturday: Black Rhinos 1-2 How Mine, FC Platinum 1-1 Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Tsholotsho

Sunday: Hwange 1-0 Bulawayo City, Chapungu 1-0 ZPC Kariba, Triangle 2-2 Yadah, Dynamos 2-1 Harare City, Chicken Inn 0-4 Highlanders, Bantu Rovers 1-3 Shabanie Mine

