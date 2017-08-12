‘Victory is certain’

Zanu-PF will romp to an inevitable victory in the 2018 harmonised elections, and opposition attempts at forming coalitions are an inadvertent acceptance that they cannot defeat President Mugabe, the ruling party’s Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Kudzanayi Chipanga has said.

At the 6TH Presidential Youth Interface at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda yesterday, Cde Chipanga said victory was certain for Zanu-PF.

“There is no question about your victory, Your Excellency, zvakatonyorwa kudhara (it is written) that you are going to win next year’s elections.

“The opposition MDC-T, MDC-N, or MDC Nda, Nde, Ndi, Ndo Ndu know that they cannot defeat us. This is why they are seeking a coalition, they know that they cannot defeat Zanu-PF, there is no party that will defeat Zanu PF,” he said.

Cde Chipanga encouraged youths to register to vote as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission prepares for biometric voter registration.

“Our gospel now to all youths is that you should be a registered voter. We urge you to go out to vote so that you deliver victory for the party,” he said.

“This time we have the BVR system where everyone will be compelled to register afresh.

‘‘We are calling on our councillors, Members of Parliament to help people get ID’s (identification cards) so that they can be eligible to vote in 2018.”

Cde Chipanga reiterated his stated position that all council and parliamentary seats should be contested at primary elections, with only President Mugabe’s post uncontestable as a party Congress had already endorsed his candidature for the top job.

“Our message to all councillors and MPs is that we are going to contest in all primary elections,” he said “Only President Mugabe will not be contested. But we are not going to contest when the time has not come.”

The Zanu-PF Youth Secretary said youths wanted a big stake in Government programmes like Command Agriculture.

He said youths from Matabeleland South should be given top priority for jobs that will be created by dualisation of the Beitbridge — Harare-Chirundu Highway.

He added: “In Matabeleland South, there are many farms that still belong to white farmers. We want these farms to be downsized so that they can be given to the youths.

“In mining, Matabeleland South is rich in gold, but we are still fighting running battles with the police. We want the youths to mine legally so that they can participate in the country’s economic revival.”

Zanu-PF Matabelaland South youth chair Cde Dingumuzi Puthi said the huge turnout at yesterday’s interface was testament to young people’s love for President Mugabe.

“We know and we trust and we put a lot of trust in the voltage that is there among our leadership. We are proud to host you once again, less than a year after we hosted you again in Matopos for the 21st February Movement celebrations.

“These people came here of their own volition because they have love for President Mugabe.”

5,873 total views, 5,215 views today