I’m still Manicaland chairman: Undenge

Cletus Mushanawani News Editor

THE leadership crisis ghost has come back to haunt Zanu-PF in Manicaland, with confusion reigning supreme on who is holding forth as the provincial chairman.

The confusion was well pronounced during last Sunday’s youths inter-district conference held at Marymount Teachers’ College were speaker after speaker failed to acknowledge the provincial chairman as is the norm with other meetings.

Despite the presence of both Dr Samuel Undenge who is reported to have been ousted in a vote of confidence and his deputy, Cde Joseph Mujati who in some quarters is said to be the acting chairman, no-one acknowledged both of them in the salutations.

Zanu-PF provincial youth chairman, Cde Mubuso Chinguno in his address said: “We are still waiting guidance on the issue of the provincial chairman from the Politburo and that is the reason why we are introducing the provincial executive as a block.”

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Zanu-PF national spokesperson, Cde Simon Khaya-Moyo, said the issue of Manicaland provincial chairman was still to be tabled before the Politburo.

“I don’t know anything regarding the issue of the provincial chairman for Manicaland.

“The issue is still to be brought to the attention of the Politburo and if someone is saying it was brought to the attention of our secretary for administration, Cde Chombo, you can get in touch with him,” said Cde Khaya-Moyo.

Dr Ignatius Chombo was not picking up his phone, but the director of administration, Cde Dickson Dzora said: “There is nothing like that regarding the vote of no confidence on Dr Undenge.”

Cde Dzora further referred this reporter to Dr Chombo.

Dr Undenge said: “Please note that I am still the chairman and have continued to perform my duties as chairman.

“The so-called vote of no confidence against me is something fraudulent as it was not passed by the rightful organs, i.e the Provincial Executive Committee and Provincial Co-ordination Committee. Both the PEC and PCC declined to pass a vote of no confidence against me.”

Cde Mujati insisted that a vote of no confidence was passed on Dr Undenge on April 21, 2017.

“A vote of no confidence was passed on Cde Undenge on April 21by the majority of the provincial executive. During that meeting out of the 38 members who were present, 35 endorsed the vote of no confidence on the chairman.

“According to our constitution, if a vote of no confidence is passed on a member, that person is suspended until his or her matter is heard by the relevant board tasked to deal with it. This is the current scenario with Cde Undenge. All the relevant documents were forwarded to our national headquarters. What happens when a vote of no confidence is passed is that the next person in terms of the hierarchy assumes that office until a determination is passed,” said Cde Mujati.

