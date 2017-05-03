WhatsApp down: Messaging app offline for users worldwide

The WhatsApp messaging application owned by Facebook is offline and unavailable for many users across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world.

Problems began at around 8:30pm on 3 May and were felt in London, Manchester and Leeds, as well as across much of the Netherlands, Paris, Munich, Milan, Berlin and Vienna.

WhatsApp was offline for much of Europe on the evening of 3 MayDownDetector

Problems logging into the app have also been reported by users in South Africa, South America, Mexico and the United States.

Users, including those at IBTimes UK, found WhatsApp difficult to connect to, with messages appearing several minutes after they were sent, or in some cases not arriving at all. At the time of writing, the app is not working when connected over both Wi-Fi and the cellular network.

The app was last offline on New Year’s Eve.

Comaplints about WhatsApp not working rocketed upwards at around 9:30pm BST on 3 MayDownDetector

Naturally, disgruntled WhatsApp users soon flocked to Twitter to vent their anger and poke fun at the widespread outage.

WhatsApp remained offline at 10:40pm, over an hour after the problems began, with the ‘Connecting…’ message appearing continuously at the top of the conversations page. We will update this article if and when the company releases a statement about the outage. – IBTimes

