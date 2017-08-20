Rihanna releases her first sock collection

Rihanna

Rihanna has launched her first official collection with sock brand Stance. The Diamonds hitmaker signed a three-year deal with the company in 2015 and she has recently released her Fenty for Stance line. Each sock features the singer wearing her iconic outfits including her Guo Pei dress from the 2015 Met Gala and her Adam Selman Swarovski crystal gown from the 2014 CFDA awards.

When Rihanna teamed up with the brand she was appointed contributing creative director and was named their ‘Punk & Poet brand ambassador’. “I’ve had a great relationship with Stance for a long time and ‎I am happy to be working with them on such a fun and creative project,” she told WWD.com in 2015. Rihanna has been active in many fashion and beauty campaigns over the years – she was named creative director at Puma in December, 2014, as part of a contract which is set to end this year (17). She previously spoke about her strong relationship with the company, noting, “Puma trusted me in a major way that a lot of companies wouldn’t.”