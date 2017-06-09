Mubochwa unveils clothing line

Thabani Mubochwa

After the success of his Elephant Dress last year, top fashion designer and Zimbabwe’s official elephant ambassador Thembani Mubochwa is now set to unveil the AfroJu clothing line, a line that is set to continue his fight for the protection of the country’s jumbos.

Mubochwa, who has designed for high profile celebrities in both Zimbabwe and South Africa including a stint as the late Sfiso Ncwane’s head designer, last year grabbed the spotlight in the world of fashion with the Elephant Dress which graced such high profile fashion events as the Zimbabwe Music Awards and the South African Music Wards. It also turned heads at last year’s CITES conference.

Mubochwa will now unveil the AfroJu line next week and unlike the elephant dress whose bombastic design was made with the red carpet in mind, the collection was made for normal everyday fashion purposes.

“The AfroJu clothing is a line that is for everyday wear in comparison to the elephant dress for red carpet and exhibitions only,” said Mubochwa.

In order to expand his work in Conservation, Mubochwa has since spearheaded the formation of the Afro Jumbo Trust which is a collection of other likeminded youths, who have a desire to be active and effective in conservation and make a difference that will be a lasting legacy.

The thrust of the Trust is to raise funds to carry out various conservation initiatives with a focus on Elephant Conservation but not limited to just this species.

To this end, the Trust will be holding its first fundraising initiative. The Fundraising dinner and Fashion Show will be in aid of the Extension and Interpretation Department of the National Parks and Wildlife Authority.

This is the department charged with raising awareness in communities on critical conservation matters and empowering them with knowledge to deal with issues such as human wildlife conflict.

The fundraising dinner will be coupled with a fashion show which will showcase the AfroJu Clothing line, with Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as the guest of honour.

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...