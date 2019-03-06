Soccer results from all over the world

It has become very easy to follow the results of football matches. The website of sports statistics pay special attention to them, which allows you to always follow the development of events in a convenient format. Here you will find the soccer results of matches of dozens championships.

In the current season in many championships the names of the winners were already known by the middle of the championship. A pleasant exception was the English Premier League, which still witnesses the tense struggle for gold medals. The main contenders for them are Liverpool and Manchester City. The gap between the teams are small, which makes the confrontation even more intense.

Who will win in the English premier league?

As for the fight for gold medals, the teams’ chances look about equal. Despite the fact that at a certain point Liverpool had an obvious recession, the team managed to find its game again.

For Klopp’s squad, the victory in the english premier league is extremely important, because they have not triumphed in the national championship since 1990. The trump cards of the team include:

team work;

balanced lineup;

great form of the leaders.

However, Manchester City cannot be disregarded. Moreover, it is the Guardiola’s players who are looks a bit more preferable. They managed to win back the gap of 7 points from Liverpool, and due to their experience and rational disposition, they have both defeats and high-class victories. As a result, the Citizens have become a key contender for the title, but they have a rather busy calendar ahead of them, so any misfire can be quite expensive for them.

The fact that the City participates not only in the English premier league’s matches, but also in the national cup and the Champions League can also be a problem for the team. Even despite the long bench, it is a big question whether Guardiola’s squad has enough strength for three tournaments at once. In such circumstances, Liverpool will certainly want to take advantage of misfires of the main competitors, although it is not guaranteed they will make any.

In any case, we can expect to see an interesting outcome of the championship, which makes the EPL so much more attractive to fans. Visit the site of sports statistics to not miss anything important for you and always be the first to know the latest results.



