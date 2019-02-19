1xBet Kenya: Advantages of Cooperation with Market Leaders

The second half of the season is the time when the main tasks are being solved. However for Chelsea, this period was pretty rough, and the team once again risks to not get into the Champions League. In the football section at 1xBet Kenya, you can always find the latest betting options.

Despite a great start in the English Premier League, in winter the Aristocrats lost points in virtually every other match. Often, Chelsea lost to second rate teams and outsiders; Sarri’s team payed a high price for that and was kicked out of the top-4.

The main problem of the team is the attack. Even Gonzalo Higuain has not helped to solve it yet. It is clear that the Argentinean needs time to get used to the Blues style of football, but soon the team will have extremely tough times.

Note that the predictions for the team’s performance this spring are quite pessimistic. The Aristocrats simply do not have enough resources to improve their position in the standings.

Progress is even less possible considering the fact that Sarri's team rivals have been really good recently.



However, despite some setbacks for Sarri’s squad, nothing is lost yet. Even if they are not able to fight for the top-4 of the Premier League, there is always a chance of winning the Europa League and qualify for the next season of the Champions League.

It is now extremely important for the team to gain self-confidence, because now it seems that many leaders simply do not know what to do on the field. This is reflected in the club’s results.

You can place live bets today, and it is possible that they will be profitable. The team can improve its position in the standings thanks to:

• great experience of leaders;

• individual skills of players;

• tactical flexibility of the head coach.

So far, this not always works, but the athletes themselves are well aware that both the fans and the management will not approve another failed attempt to get into the Champions League zone. In fact, Chelsea have already used all chances for a mistake, so now the players need to brace themselves and quickly rectify the situation in the standings.

Nothing has been decided yet, so we will have an interesting and tense ending of the season in the English Championship, where there will be a tense fight not only for gold medals, but also for places in the top-4.



