Onsimor Bhasera on the mend

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

MUTARE-BORN star Onsimor Bhasera, who believes he still has a role to play for both the country and club, is confident that he will be back in action early December after a long lay-off due to injury. The SuperSport United player has been nursing an injury sustained in a match against TP Mazembe in June.

The talented left-back was injured when SuperSport were forced into the first change of the game against TP Mazembe, with Jeremy Brockie replacing the injured Bhasera, who sustained a knock late in the first stanza of the CAF Champions League match in June. The roving Warriors’ left- back told this newspaper from his base in South Africa that he still has a role to play for both his club and the senior men’s national team.

He said he was hoping to be back in action early December.

“I have been recovering since I got injured in the match against TP Mazembe and I hope I will be fully fit by early December. In fact, the doctors who have been monitoring me said I should be fit to play by then. I think I still have a role to play for both my country and club. I am only praying that I will be back in action for my club first and also get the chance to play for the Warriors. I have no doubt that I will be able to contribute meaningfully to the national team if given the chance. I still feel I have a couple of years to play ahead of me,” said the 31-year-old Bhasera.

Born on January 7, 1986, Bhasera plays as a left-back for SuperSport United in the South African ABSA Premiership after previously playing in the South African Premier Division for Bidvest Wits as well as top-flight league teams, Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs, and the Football League for Plymouth Argyle. He was part of the Lord Malvern High School team that won the Coca-Cola NASH competition three times in a row between 2001 and 2003.

