Mutare City Rovers warned

Senior Sports Reporter

Mutare City Rovers’ chief of protocol Benjamin Chindima has warned his technical team and players against complacency and unnecessary loss of concentration as the race for the Eastern Region Division One title heads for a photo-finish.

Mutare City Rovers have the destiny of the Eastern Region Division One championship race firmly tucked in their hands although their match against Buffaloes is likely to be the decider. The match will be played in the penultimate round of 2017 league matches. The Mutare-based trio of log leaders Mutare City Rovers, Buffaloes and Tenax are locked in a revetting battle for Premiership promotion with only three points separating the log leaders and second-placed army outfit.

Correctional Services side, dark horses in the race, Tenax are a point behind Buffaloes. The three teams will have just four rounds of league matches remaining after they play their respective league matches this weekend. City Rovers have a tricky encounter against Mucheke Pirates at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday, while Buffaloes host fellow army side United Lions at Vengere Stadium.

Tenax play against Melfort at Mutare Boys’ High School on the same day. It is against this background that Chindima said his team had no reason to be complacent in the remaining five matches.

“We really have to be on alert in the remaining five matches. We just cannot afford to let go at this stage. We just have to win all the remaining five matches, never mind how other teams play. I believe the players and the coaches are equally aware of the need to keep concentrating every minute of the remaining five matches. I hope things will work the way we planned,” said Chindima.

