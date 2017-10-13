Exciting weekend in the PSL

ESTEEMED followers of the game of football, thank you for finding time for interaction. With the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship race reaches the business end, the ride is just hotting up at both the top and bottoms ends of the table.

But because this is where virtually everyone’s eyes will be firmly fixed on owing to its thrilling nature, Friday Football Echoes shall focus on the battles the leading four contenders for the title plunge into this weekend. The outcome of these matches could yet again further shape the log standings and have a huge bearing on how the remainder of the season pans out.

Curiously, all four – Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn – are away in tricky fixtures.

Shabanie Mine vs Chicken Inn

Today (Friday) at Maglas, this is a game that both teams are hard-pressed to win for contrasting reasons – the hosts eager to claw their way out of the drop zone and the visitors seeking to keep the dying ambers of their championship challenge flickering.

That the Chinda Boys are out to cheat relegation and the Gamecocks in to fight for the crown are enough ingredients to make this match tasty. The Zvishavane side has the more encouraging current form (two wins, two draws and a loss in their last five games) than their Bulawayo guests (two wins, three losses).

Reverse fixture: Chicken Inn 1-0 Shabanie Mine

So, will Shabanie Mine, ZPC Kariba and Bulawayo City get their revenge this weekend after having lost the reverse fixtures? Who shall stand taller in these intriguing battles?

This is just how exciting and riveting this campaign can get.

It’s Game On, Play On!

Feedback:

A poor run of games has also not helped matters and this is the one match in which they seek to bounce back and put their house, which looks like to be on fire, in order.

Will Mhofu mend his tattered reputation by pulling one over his old club, with whom he enjoyed so much success? Will DeMbare keep their foot on the pedal by dispatching their struggling hosts and make good their acceleration towards the finishing line?

Reverse fixture: Dynamos 3-1 ZPC Kariba

Bulawayo City vs Ngezi Platinum Stars

Not entirely safe from demotion, Amakhosi should be eager to preserve their Premiership status and it may make the visit of Ngezi a difficult one for the miners. However, the need to keep pace with log leaders Dynamos and prevent them from steering further clear at the top is enough incentive for the second-placed Mhondoro side to put up a fight.

Therefore, there is everything to fight for and something to gain in a win for either side.

Reverse fixture: Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-2 Bulawayo City

Highlanders vs FC Platinum

Out of the running for the gold, Bosso are now only playing for their badge and it is dangerous squaring off against an opponent without anything to lose. Yet their opponents on Sunday will have everything to lose with a defeat at Babourfields as this may severely dent their title aspirations. This we learned during the previous round of fixtures when Highlanders threw more spanners into the work of their cross-town Bulawayo rivals Chicken Inn. To prevent their dream from going up in smoke and lose ground on fellow platinum miners Ngezi and leaders Dynamos, FC Platinum have to avoid the potential banana skin situation that their hosts pose.

Reverse fixture: FC Platinum 1-1 Highlanders

Feedback:

For feedback, send your views, comments and contributions through WhatsApp or sms on 0733 576 259 or e-mail:fridayfootballechoes@gmail.com

