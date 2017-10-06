Samaita speaks out

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Tanganda FC midfield genius Lloyd “Samaita” Mutasa believes Dynamos’ ouster from the Chibuku Super Cup will give them enough time and energy to concentrate on the fight for the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership title.

The Dynamos gaffer, who watched his team agonisingly bow out of the Chibuku Super Cup in the first round of the competition, concedes that the race for the title will not be a stroll in the park as the top four teams on the latest log standings have equal chances of landing the coveted accolade. The Glamour Boys are on the summit of the current log standings after amassing 56 points from the 27 matches that all teams in the league have played so far.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have also been booted out of the Chibuku Super Cup they won last year, weigh in second position with 53 points, while fellow miners, FC Platinum have the same number of points though they have an inferior goal difference. Rahman Gumbo’s Chicken Inn are fourth with 51 points, making up the top four teams in contention of the league title. Thus Mutasa believes Dynamos’ ejection from the Chibuku Super Cup will give them enough time and energy to concentrate on the fight for the 2017 Castle Lager Premiership title. In a telephone interview from Harare this week, Mutasa said he would have loved to achieve a league and cup double, but their elimination from the Chibuku Super Cup would now make them more determined to land the league title.

“Being eliminated from the Chibuku Super Cup will obviously give us more determination, energy and time to concentrate on the race for the league title.

“Injuries and travelling fatigue will also be reduced because of not participating in the Chibuku Super Cup. That, however, does not mean that we would not have loved to go further or even winning that competition,” said Mutasa. Dynamos will be hoping that this weekend’s inactivity will help see the quartet of Godfrey “Marubber” Mukambi, Obey Mwerahari, Carlos Rusere and Mussa Madhiri recover from the injuries they picked in recent assignments.

“We are hoping that injuries that some of our key players sustained recently will not derail our fight for the championship. We want Godfrey Mukambi, Obey Mwerahari, Carlos Rusere and Mussa Madhiri to recover so that we have more options,” said Mutasa. The soft-spoken coach said all the teams in the top four had equal chances of clinching the title.

“It will be a tough contest. All the top four teams have equal chances of clinching the title. They have shown determination in recent matches and they actually find themselves in the top four on merit. I personally do not remember the last time that teams got so close to each other in the top four like this. It will be tough and exciting for the fans.

“You really cannot tell which team will end up winning the title at the end of the season. Every other weekend has twists and turns and that shows you how determined the teams are,” said Mutasa.

However, the Castle Lager Premiership season takes a break this weekend to pave way for the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup where favourites CAPS United are in are in a tricky assignment against Shabanie Mine away at Maglas Stadium in Zvishavane.

