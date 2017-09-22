Enemies for 90 minutes

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

FOR 90 minutes, close friends Phinias Bamusi and Ticha Mabvura will turn into enemies as their teams – CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum – face off in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro on Sunday.

As close friends who grew up together, attending school at Mutare Boys’ High, while playing in the same team at school and later at Eastern Region Division One side, Mutare United, Bamusi and Mabvura will on Sunday become enemies fighting for a different cause.

For Mabvura, the quest to retain the Chibuku Super Cup and have another bite of the cherry in the continental CAF Confederations Cup will be the main objective and that has to start with the demolition of giants CAPS United on Sunday.

Although the former Dynamos player did not play in his team’s Chibuku Super Cup campaign last season, he had a taste of the CAF Confederations Cup, featuring in three of Ngezi Platinum matches against Libolo from Angola at home and away, then the one home match against Pamplemousses SC from Mauritius.

Thus he is yearning for yet another dance with the continent’s best. “It was a great experience to play in the CAF Confederations Cup and I really want to have it once more. We are aware that it will not be easy, given that all the other teams are also gunning for the same opportunity. We will not be complacent because we did it last year.

“CAPS United are a good side and they seem to be in form after beating Dynamos last weekend, but we are preparing for the match with nothing less than victory on our minds,” said Mabvura.

For Bamusi, the aim is to go past the Ngezi Platinum hurdle and possibly go all the way to win the cup to secure another major continental cup competition ex- perience. Bamusi has been an integral part of the CAPS United team that won the Castle Lager Premiership 2016 League title and the subsequent CAF Champions League expedition.

Just like his close friend, Bamusi also thinks he still needs another African safari experience. “It was really nice to play in the CAF Club Champions League with CAPS United. I enjoyed every part of it. That motivates me to work extra hard and make sure I help CAPS United win the Chibuku Super Cup so that we secure yet another major continental cup competition experience.

“It is also good for our careers as it gives us the opportunity to market our talents. Therefore, I am taking this match against Ngezi Platinum seriously and everyone in our camp is.

“I know it will be tough. They (Ngezi Platinum) have a very good record at Baobab Stadium, but we are going there for a positive result. As a cup competition, it is different from league matches. It is a knockout competition and we have to be very cautious. As a team we will play the way we always do,” said Bamusi.

Elsewhere in the Chibuku Super Cup, FC Platinum challenge Chapungu FC at Mandava Stadium, while Black Rhinos lock horns with Triangle FC at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow (Saturday).

The following day will see Dynamos FC tussle with Bulawayo FC at Rufaro and ZPC Kariba FC will welcome Shabanie Mine at Nyamhunga Stadium.

CHIBUKU SUPER CUP FIXTURES

Saturday:

FC Platinum v Chapungu FC (Mandava Stadium); Black Rhinos FC v Triangle United FC (Rufaro Stadium); Chicken Inn FC v Yadah FC (Ascot Stadium):

Sunday:

Dynamos FC v Bulawayo City FC (Rufaro Stadium); Ngezi Platinum FC v Caps United FC (Baobab Stadium); ZPC Kariba FC v Shabanie Mine FC (Nyamhunga Stadium); How Mine FC v Bantu Rovers FC (Ascot Stadium); Highlanders FC v Harare City FC (Mandava Stadium).

