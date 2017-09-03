THINGS GET WORSE! Highlanders lose and Akbay blasts executive – refuses to quit

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE presiding over four defeats in a row in the Castle Lager Premier League, Highlanders coach Erol Akbay is not contemplating to quit and instead is ready to soldier on until the expiry of his contract at the end of the year.

Speaking after Bosso suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Chapungu at Hartsfield on Sunday, the Dutchman said he still enjoyed the support of the players and thus he has no reason to leave the club before his contract comes to an end.

“Absolutely not because I work very good with the boys, I have no reason to quit my job. I have many times asked the boys do you agree if I quit everybody says no absolutely not. There is no discussion about that with the players. So long as the players are behind me I will never quit,’’ said Akbay.

The loss to Chapungu was the fourth straight one for Highlanders after they lost to ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho and Ngezi Platinum Stars. Highlanders have lost nine times this season and they are now 19 points from log leaders Chicken Inn and 16 away from their bitter rivals Dynamos.

Bosso fans, who turned violent to force out their former coach Kelvin Kaindu out of the club at the same venue in September 2014 briefly protested, demanding to be addressed by the acting chairman Modern Ngwenya and chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube. The police managed to calm them down with no violent acts prevailing. @Mdawini_29

