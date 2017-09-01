Chamber of Mines tourney at Hillside

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

HILLSIDE Golf Club, which has undergone a massive facelift, thanks to mining concern Zimplats, will play host to 160 golfers from different parts of the country in a potentially exhilarating Chamber of Mines Jumbo Tournament at the 73-par course.

The tournament tees off tomorrow (Saturday) and ends on Sunday.

The once exquisite 18-hole golf course and club was fast losing its lustre due to limited resources, but the intervention of Zimplats, club members as well as other well-wishers saw the sport and recreation facility undergoing a major facelift.

Although Hillside Golf Club recently received donations in the form of maintenance equipment, it has been reeling under acute shortage of funds to maintain the club in view of the dwindling membership numbers and contributions.

Although the cost of the renovations was not readily available as Zimplats Corporate Affairs executive, Bussie Chindove, was not reachable for comment at the time of going to press, Hillside Golf Club chairman Webster Chirume confirmed that a substantial amount went towards the renovations.

“We got assistance from Zimplats under the Chamber of Mines banner to renovate the club. We really appreciate the help that we got and it has gone a long way in making the place as beautiful as it was in the past.

“The walls were repainted, the roof, ceiling as well as the course itself which we always had been maintaining though with the limited resources at our disposal.

“It is unfortunate that right now we do not have the actual amount that was used to carry out the whole exercise, but I can tell you a substantial amount went towards that,” he said.

Chirume confirmed that all was set for the Chamber of Mines Jumbo Tournament.

“I am not well placed to talk about the tournament since it is being run by Zimplats officials. However, we know that the Chamber of Mines Jumbo Tournament is on this weekend and that is Saturday and Sunday at Hillside Golf Club.

“We are also aware that 160 players will be coming for that tournament and they are all amateurs. It promises to be an exciting tournament and we are happy that it will take place at a time when the place has greatly improved in terms of facilities and surroundings,” said Chirume.

Hillside Golf Club, which has hosted numerous prestigious tournaments in the past, has a rich history. Established more than 105 years ago, it is the only golf course in the periphery of Mutare’s Central Business District.

It marked 105 years of existence with a tournament played last year.

Renowned Zimbabwe professional golfer Tongo Charamba set a course record for Hillside with an eight under-par score of 65 when he made a guest appearance at the annual Manicaland Amateurs.

