VIDEO: Highlanders leadership cannot tolerate excuses, bad results anymore

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders leadership cannot tolerate any more excuses as well as bad results from coach Erol Akbay, an indication that the Dutchman’s days are numbered at Bosso.

Highlanders’ chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube made it clear that they play to compete and not to put up with bad results. Bosso have lost three matches in a row where they were beaten by ZPC Kariba, Tsholotsho and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Signs are pointing to Akbay being history if he fails to get positive results against Chapungu and Dynamos.

