3 LOSSES IN A ROW: Bosso forced to act

HIGHLANDERS acting chairman Modern Ngwenya has conceded that the team is going through a gloomy period which calls for solutions to be found as a matter of urgency to stop the slide which has seen Amahlolanyama lose three league matches in a row.

Bosso were yesterday beaten 3-0 by Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium, their first ever loss to the Tonderai Ndiraya-coached side since Madamburo came into the top flight. Highlanders defeated Ngezi home and away in 2016 before they also secured three points at Barbourfields Stadium this year. Yesterday’s loss to Ngezi was the third in a row after the shock 1-0 loss to Tsholotsho last Wednesday which followed the 2-0 defeat to ZPC Kariba.

“We are going through a lean spell. While a ‘prognosis and diagnosis’ is key what’s important is to come up with solutions expeditiously so that we can start getting positive results. The results are very depressing hence we are working flat out as an executive to arrest this free fall. I appeal to our passionate supporters to be calm and patient as we try to find a winning formula,’’ Ngwenya said.

Asked whether the bad results were not a sign of a leadership failure at Highlanders, Ngwenya pointed to the fact that Bosso won vital matches with the very same players at the beginning of the season.

“We won crucial matches in the first half of the season and were in the championship matrix with the very same players so the team cannot suddenly be labelled as failure or useless. Failure is failing to come up with solutions to problems. We are busy trying to address the problems that may be causing our bad form. Our response to our lean spell will determine whether we are failures or not,’’ Ngwenya said.

Highlanders fans have questioned coach Erol Akbay’s commitment to the Bosso cause since the Dutchman announced last month that he will be quitting the club at the expiry of his two-year contract at the end of this year. Last Wednesday, the fans sang a song urging Akbay to inform his bosses that he has fallen short of expectations and is leaving the club.

However, after yesterday’s game, Akbay claimed he was still committed to the club but placed the blame on his players.

“I am still loyal to the club. We were playing some good football but the strikers failed us. Our target is not about a position but we are now focusing on winning our games, I will do my best until my contract ends on December 31.”

A brace from Tichaona Mabvura and another goal from Terrence Dzukamanja dismantled a Highlanders outfit that has been in a shambles ever since coach Erol Akbay announced that he would be leaving at the end of the season.

Ndiraya reckons his boys can start dreaming after delivering a solid show.

“We are a small fish in a big pond and it’s difficult as well as frightening to be in this position. Our target has been a top four finish but who knows we may revise our targets for the season. We played a good Highlanders team and the win gives us confidence as the season progresses.”

Ngezi Platinum: N. Chadya, T. Mchisa, T. Dzvukamanja, P. Jaure, L. Chakoroma, G. Murwira, K. Murera, T. Mabvura, E. Mhungu ( Mukandi 76 mins), Q. Amini, C. Augosto ( Teguru 71 mins)

Highlanders: A. Sibanda, R. Kutsanzira, K. Nadolo (Banda 76 mins), S. Munawa, G. Makaruse (Ndlovu 59 mins , P. Mudhuwa, T. Ngulube, H. Moyo, E. Mudzingwa, B. Phiri, R. Matema

Results

Yesterday: FC Platinum 1-0 Black Rhinos, ZPC Kariba 2-1 Harare City, Chapungu 0-0 Caps United, Ngezi Platinum Stars 3-0 Highlanders, Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange

Fixtures

Today: Bantu Rovers v How Mine (Barbourfields), Triangle v Bulawayo City (Gibbo), Tsholotsho v Shabanie Mine (Dulivhadzimu), Dynamos v Yadah (Rufaro)

