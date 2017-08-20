Wadi header sinks Hre City

Fungai Muderere, Sports Reporter

Bulawayo City. . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Harare City. . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . . . . . . . .0

AN Ishmael Wadi header off the referee’s optional time was all that Bulawayo City needed to beat visiting Harare City in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.



Wadi, who is on loan to Bulawayo City from FC Platinum, went airborne to nod home a Newman Sianchali inviting cross in the process beating Tatenda Munditi who was in goals for the Harare side. An impressive Sianchali played like a true veteran after winning the ball just after the centre line and outpaced his marker Raymond Uchena before he fed an anticipating Wadi with a fine cross that the latter made count for his new paymasters.

It was Wadi’s second goal in Bulawayo City colours. He joined Amakhosi during the Zifa mid-season transfer window in a deal that saw Bulawayo City seasoned forward Mkhokheli Dube going to the platinum miners.

“At times in football you need luck and I’m glad lady luck smiled on us in the last minute of the game and we got the three points. I must say I was ready to accept a draw result but Wadi who should have thrust us into the lead in the first minute of the match interestingly scored in the last minute of the match. While it’s a result worth celebrating, we need to cut our celebrations short and start to prepare for our next game against Triangle,” said an ecstatic Bulawayo City coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu whose charges are now sitting on position 10 on the table with 27 points.

Wadi was on top of his game and he could have found the opener in the first minute of the duel after he subtracted two Harare City defenders and with the goal at his mercy, his weak effort was blocked by an advancing Munditi.

“We struggled in the first half and played well in the second half where we proved to be a determined lot. However, we failed to defend in the very last minute of the match and we were punished. We actually needed maximum concentration. Unfortunately, Raymond Uchena did not play like a veteran and we got punished when he allowed that Bulawayo City player (Sianchali) to deliver a cross inside our box. I was going to be happy if we could have salvaged a point from this match,” said Harare City gaffer Philani “Beefy” Ncube.

Harare City, who meet ZPC Kariba in their next match, are number 11 on the log with 25 points. Meanwhile, the match between Hwange and relegation threatened Bantu Rovers that was set to be played this afternoon at the Colliery Stadium has been shelved. The fixture was postponed in order to accommodate the rebranded Zimbabwe National Youth Games programmes scheduled at the venue. According to PSL, the match will be played on a date to be advised.

Teams

Bulawayo City: Ndodana Sibanda, Andrew Tandi, Newman Sianchali, Ishmael Wadi, Munyaradzi Mungadze, Zephania Ngodzo, Heritein Masuku (Trevor Ndlovu 80 mins), Mkhululi Moyo ( Rupiya 54 mins) , Zibusiso Sibanda, Innocent Kutsanzira (Morris Kadzola 42 mins)

Harare City: Tatenda Munditi, Tendai Samanja, Peace Tshuma, Malvin Gaki (Jamu 64 mins), Welcome Ndiweni (Martin Vengesai 53 mins), Jimmy Tigere, Edwin Madhanhanga, Raymond Uchena, Honey Chimutimunzeve, Pritchard Mpelele (Kufandada 80 mins)

Other results: Black Rhinos 0 Chicken Inn 1; Yadah 1 Chapungu 0. Today: Caps v Ngezi (Rufaro), Triangle v FC Platinum (Gibbo), Shabanie v ZPC Kariba (Maglas), How Mine v Dynamos (Postponed), Highlanders v Tsholotsho (Postponed), Hwange v Bantu (Postponed).

