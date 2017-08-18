Disunity in Mutare clubs blasted

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

WITH Mutare- based trio occupying the top three of the Eastern Region Division One League log standings while none is in the Premiership, former Highlanders midfielder Blessing Gumiso, who was born and raised in Mutare, thinks football teams in the city are so divided that they fail to maintain consistent presence in the top–flight league.

Gumiso, who was in Mutare last weekend for the Johnson Mbaradza Memorial Under-17 tournament, joined fellow yesteryear stars such as Emmanuel Maluwa, Kennedy Suwari, Waxing Mutukwa, Peter Masibera, Nyarai Masunda, Friday Chirochierwa, Stephen Mufudze, Dananai Chinowawa and Arnold Tsunga among others.

“It is sad that we have talented players here in Mutare but we lack unity of purpose.

“We just cannot have people pulling in one direction. Only last year we had the championship decided at Sakubva stadium with two Mutare teams deciding, what did we get, a Harare team being promoted.

“We are too divided to have consistent presence in the top flight league. It should not be about individuals but the city.

“We should learn to work together to help Mutare maintain consistent presence in top-flight league football,” he said.

Gumiso rose from Tanganda juniors and played for Division Two clubs while still at school before he joined Mutare United in the Premiership, just after Tanganda Tea Company withdrew its sponsorship for the now defunct Tanganda FC.

At Mutare United, Gumiso played alongside the likes of Dananai Chinowawa and Nyarai Masunda.

When Mutare United franchise was eventually sold to Gweru United, Gumiso went to play for Gweru United but it was not long before the team was relegated and he joined Bosso in 1998 season, a club he played for until 2002

Gumiso, who is now devoting his time to scouting talent for the Bulawayo giants as well as other teams in the country’s southern region and South Africa, said it is time stakeholders in Mutare football find common ground and work for the good of the game in the city.

An exceptionally gifted midfielder during his days, Gumiso turned out for the now defunct Mutare-based Division Two sides Gluelam under Patrick Semba and Tonderai Alfasi as well as Border Timbers FC before going straight to playing in the country’s top-flight league.

He won four league titles and 16 cup competitions with Bosso apart from having a dance in the continental Caf Champions League.

“I think Highlanders really helped me to establish myself as a talented player. I will forever cherish the league titles as well as cup competitions that I won with Highlanders. Even the Champions League experience playing against teams from Cameroon, Egypt, Angola among others was great,” he said.

Apart from Highlanders, Gumiso also featured in Sporting Lions, Masvingo United, Amazulu (six months), Kadoma Effiel Wild Cats (six months) and Mwana Africa colours.

He hung up his boots after the 2008 season at Mwana Africa.

With Mwana Africa, he won the Nestle Cup and represented the country in the Confederation Cup where they lost against Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe in the quarter-finals.

Born at Mutare General Hospital Gumiso also bagged individual awards that include the most exciting player in the 1999 season and most consistent player in 2000 at Highlanders.

Born in a family of seven, Gumiso, who grew up in Sakubva’s Old Location, is now a father of two, Nina and Owami, with wife Patience Chimoyo, who also hails from Dangamvura in Mutare.

He says he owes his success in football to the likes of the late Ian Matondo.

“At one point I played for City Vellos juniors under the late Ian Matondo, the former Tanganda great and Zimbabwe Under-23 captain.

“Anthony Masunde, another former Tanganda defender, gave me all football equipment as an upcoming young star. I owe everything to him. Coach Jimmy Muhala was also instrumental in shaping my career,” he said.

