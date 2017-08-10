Upcoming UFC Matches Offer Big-Time Action

The main card of UFC Fight Night 114, on Saturday August 5, took place in Mexico City Arena in Mexico, and it was highlighted by a combination of powerful knockouts and tough decisions.

Sergio Pettis won his fourth bout in a row and his record is now 16-2 in the MMA, and 7-2 in the UFC. He completely out-matched opponent Brandon Moreno (14-4 MMA, 3-1 UFC) who struggled to keep up. Pettis’s victory – in the battle of the flyweights – came with a unanimous decision, which was a surprise to no one. Other fighters who emerged victorious on Saturday’s Fight Night were Alexa Grasso, Niko Price, Humberto Bandenay, Sam Alvey, and Alejandro Perez.

Focusing on Alvey’s bout with Suga Rashad Evans, all we can is that we struggled to stay awake, despite the potential this match-up had to offer. Evans was coming off a three-game losing streak, while Alvey entered the ring having won four out of his last five fights. The first round produced nothing but a bunch of feints, and Round 2 was equally uneventful. As Round 3 commenced, Alvey seemed to pursue Evans with added zeal. The two exchanged jabs, hooks, and kicks until Alvey landed a kick to Evans’ head toward the end of the round. The lackluster fight went the way of a split decision, with Alvey getting the nod from two judges and Evans losing with only one judge in his corner.

August Will Be Exciting

With August underway, we have other great fights to look forward to. These include:

Brennan Ward (14-5) vs. Fernando Gonzalez, on August 24, in Verona, New York: This welterweight match-up should be interesting as Ward (14-5) – coming off a painful loss to Paul Daley – meets Gonzalez who is on something of a streak, having won six of his last seven bouts.

Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Jodie Esquibel (6-2), Lemoore, CA, August 31: This straw-weight fight is probably not even the main event of the night (that would undoubtedly be the bantamweight title match between Yana Kunitskaya and Raquel Pa’aluhi); however, the Souza-Esquibel match-up has the potential to be a crowd pleaser, as Souza is looking to reclaim the belt she gave up to Angela Hill more than a year ago. Esquibel, on the other hand, won’t capitulate easily – she has won three out of her last four MMA fights and will be a worthy contender in this fascinating title fight.

