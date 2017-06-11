Deco, Warriors man – Mapeza calls for United front

Langton Nyakwenda, Harare Bureau

AT the conclusion of Friday’s workout at the match venue, Danny “Deco” Phiri was summoned by Warriors coach Norman Mapeza to stay behind on the pitch.

The coach, together with his right hand man Tonderai Ndiraya, wanted to remind Phiri of what is expected of him during today’s match against Liberia. The 28-year-old Phiri is one of the most experienced players in Mapeza’s squad and the coach expects him to behave like such and impose himself on the game.

“The coach has been clear on my role, he wants me to be exemplary, guiding the new players during camp. He also expects me to work extra hard and ensure everybody does what the coach wants during play,” said Phiri.

The 2015 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year and former Chicken Inn player, now based in South Africa, has been impressed by Mapeza and says the gaffer has brought “something new” to the national team.

“He is a different coach altogether. He has brought in different tactics and wants us to do certain things which I think will work out on Sunday. Mapeza is a very good coach; he knows his football and the guys like it.”

With the cheapest ticket pegged at a minimum $3, Phiri believes fans will play a crucial role as the Warriors hope for a bright start to their 2019 Afcon campaign.

“What we can promise our fans is that we will try and play at the highest level but what we also want from them is their support. They should come in thousands and create an intimidating atmosphere for Liberia. It’s important because in modern football no team is smaller or bigger. Let’s not judge Liberia by their Fifa rankings or just by their name, they are also here for a fight,” warned Phiri.

The former Chicken Inn skipper made 25 appearances and played a total of 2 041 minutes for South African Absa Premiership side Golden Arrows, scoring two goals in the process. Phiri plays alongside fellow Warrior Kuda Mahachi at Abafana Bes’Thende. Star striker, Knowledge Musona was made captain, taking over from Willard Katsande who was sidelined together with former vice captain Cuthbert Malajila, Nyasha Mushekwi and Mathew Rusike. The four were allegedly left out of the team after Zifa insisted that those who were behind protests for money ahead of the 2017 Gabon Afcon finals should be left out. However, coach Mapeza has dismissed the notion, insisting he called up players he believed would do duty without interference.

Mapeza has also called upon Zimbabweans to rally behind the team. He said the nation should put aside the off field drama that characterised the final week of the preparations following a tug of war between Zifa and Mamelodi Sundowns over the release of star player Khama Billiat.

Instead, focus should be placed on the important task ahead which he believes is key in setting the tone for the rest of the qualifying matches in Group G that also has Congo-Brazzaville and favourites Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Lets not get divided by what has been happening. This is football, we must be united. You know its not politics; its football. Let everybody come and support the team. We are doing this for the country and I wish everybody could come and give the boys maximum support,” he said.

Mapeza, who is also FC Platinum coach, said he would have loved to have Billiat in his team, but that was no possible due to injury. The team is expected to be built around the core of skipper Musona, Phiri, Marvelous Nakamba, Eric Chipeta, Tendai Ndoro, Partson Jaure, Kuda Mahachi and Onismor Bhasera.

A decision will be made on the goalkeeping department where Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda, South Africa basaed George Chigova and FC Platinum’s Petros Mhari have been vying for places.

