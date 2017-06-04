DeMbare dismiss Zhwane Boys

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Tsholotsho FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0)0

Dynamos FC . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0)1

HARARE giants Dynamos continued with their fine run after dismissing a stubborn Tsholotsho in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Dulivhadzimo Stadium yesterday.

The Glamour Boys had to wait for 79 minutes to get the winning goal, which came through the industrious, Quality Kangadzi. He outpaced Godfrey Mukambi and beat Tsholotsho goalkeeper Chang Mariyoni with a seemingly harmless shot.

However, despite conceding the goal, Mariyoni had a good day in the office making a number of brilliant saves. He had to dig dipper from his bag of tricks to keep Iziqholo in the game, otherwise DeMbare could have won the match by a wider margin.

The match started on a high tempo with both sides looking for early goals. With the coming in of new coach, Darlington Dodo, Tsholotsho matched DeMbare man for man and were just unlucky to concede a goal towards the end of the game.

Denver Mukamba nearly put the Harare giants in the lead in the 17th minute, but the nonsense defender, Godfrey Mukambi made a timeous intervention by blocking a goal bound shot.

The stadium was turned into a sea of blue and white with most fans who had started boycotting Tsholotsho games trickling in, in their numbers. Iziqholo zeZhwane are yet to register a win since they moved base from Bulawayo to Dulivhadzimu this season.

After the game DeMbare coach, Lloyd Mutasa said: “It was a difficult game against a side that is equally good and was hungry for success. I am happy that we played well though we missed several scoring opportunities. We are now focusing on our next game with log leaders Ngezi Platinum stars”.

Iziqholo gaffer, Dodo said they were unlucky to concede a goal towards the end of the game.

“We played as a unit in all departments, but lack of concentration towards the end of the game cost us. We need to improve on that, ”he said.

In Harare, Yadah goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube could have seen red, for deliberately handling outside the box in the second half, but a refereeing error by Ruzive Ruzive saw the keeper his team escape unpunished as they went on to draw 2-2 with a determined Hwange, who left the match feeling robbed of maximum points as straight from the Dube incident, Yadah went on to equalise.

Teams

Tsholotsho C Mariyoni, N Siwela,N Moyo, G Mukambi, T Nyabinde, P Zivengwa, M Mushonga, X Ndlovu, L Nyathi (T Moyo 60th), B Madanhire, N Gama (M Ponyera 70th min).

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, O Mushure, L Zvasiya, M Machazani, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, P Dube (E Mandiranga 87th), C Kapupurirwa (T Sandini 75th), Q Kangadzi, D Mukamba

Yesterday’s PSL results

Harare City 0 – 1 Chicken Inn

Yadah 2- 2 Hwange

Bulawayo City 0, How Mine 1

ZPC Kariba 3, Bantu Rovers 0

