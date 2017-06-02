Bhamusi rallies CAPS

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

DIMINUTIVE CAPS United winger Phineas Bhamusi – who traces his roots to the sprawling suburb of Dangamvura in Mutare – believes his team has what it takes to upset Al Ally Tripoli of Libya when the two teams clash in a CAF Champions’ League Group B at the National Sports Stadium today (Friday).

The match starts at 3pm. Caps take on the Libyan champions in their third group tie after losing the opening group match away against Zamalek in Egypt and an impressive recent 2-1 triumph over USM of Algeria at home. “I think we will be able to overcome Al Ally given that the victory against USM Algier gave us the confidence we badly needed. We now know we can face any opponent at this level.

“It is a fact that we should not relax. Every team in this competition is formidable, given the fact that they are champions from their respective leagues. Therefore, we just need to maintain high levels of concentration from the first to the last whistle,” said Bhamusi.

However, Caps United have to deal with a growing injury list as they prepare to face the Libyan side. Goalkeeper, Edmore ‘Zikeeper’ Sibanda is battling an ankle injury. Sibanda, who was called for national duty last week, might be out for a while following an ankle injury that he suffered last weekend. The big -CAPS United goalminder was in coach, Lloyd Chitembwe’s squad to play Triangle last weekend, but could not stand the pain, forcing Makepekepe to make last minute changes.

Sibanda was in action in their 2-1 win over USM Alger of Algeria in the CAF champions’ League group match, but faces a bleak future for now as the Zimbabwe champions prepares to face Al Ali Tripoli this Friday.

Fullback, Dennis Dauda twisted his knee last week when they played USM Alger while Devon Chafa pulled a muscle. Tafadzwa Rusike’s nagging knee injury has also been haunting him since last week in which he was named in the CAF team of the week.

CAPS United skipper, Hardlife Zvirekwi faces a lengthy absence after he aggravated a hamstring injury in their 2-1 win against USM Algers. Zvirekwi was ruled out for three weeks after sustaining the injury in their 2-0 loss against Zamalek in the Africa Champions League.

However, his early return last Wednesday proved costly when he had to be pulled off to be replaced by Kudzai Nyamupfukudza. Defender, Valentine Musarurwa missed their last game against USM Alger because of a hamstring injury, while Leonard Tsipa is also struggling for fitness.

