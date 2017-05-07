‘WORST DISPLAY EVER’

Munyaradzi Musiiwa in Gweru

Chapungu. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

Highlanders. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 0

BULAWAYO giants, Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by struggling Chapungu in a lethargic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter played at Ascot stadium yesterday.

The log leaders, Highlanders, displayed their worst performance in the league so far and failed to score against the log anchors Chapungu who are yet to win a league game. Highlanders gaffer Erol Akbay made a single change from the team that dismantled Ngezi Platinum last Sunday.

However, the visitors made their presence felt in the 28th minute when supercharged forward Roderick Mutuma weaved past the Chapungu defence before unleashing a thunderbolt which was parried to safety by Talent Shumba in goals for the home team.

Highlanders had their defence almost caught at sea when Ngoni Murisa unleashed a long range shot after picking up a loose ball just outside the box but was cleared off the line by Tendai Ndlovu after an outdrawn Ariel Sibanda failed to intercept it.

The Bulawayo giants created one of their best chances of the game when Mutuma flighted a cross into the box to find an unmarked Gabriel Nyoni who fluffed his chances with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Five minutes later second half substitute Ralph Matema released a thunderbolt which went wide after Shumba had gone the opposite direction.

Waru Waru as Chapungu are affectionately known could have snatched their first home win in the 86th minute when veteran midfielder Philip Marufu charged towards goal before rifling a shot from close range but his effort was parried to safety by Sibanda.

Chapungu Coach Tendai Chikuni was impressed by the result.

“I am very happy with the result. Highlanders are the log leaders and we managed to hold them. It is a good thing to get a point against log leaders. We are working hard to rectify the mistakes we made in the previous games and we hope that we will continue getting points when playing at home,” he said.

His counterpart, Akbay was infuriated by his charges for failing to get maximum points against log angers in a match they dominated play.

“I am not happy with the result. This is the worst display ever. We were wasteful in front of goal. We hope that we will improve in the next game,” he said.

