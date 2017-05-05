ZIFA donates to Woman Football

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

FOR the first time in history of the national association and Women Football, ZIFA bought playing kits for the 16 teams that will be playing in the National Super League this season. The kits which included jerseys, sheen guards and boots were presented at a meeting held at ZIFA village last week. ZIFA will also undertake to pay for the transport fares as well as the referees’ fees.

According to Zimbabwe Women Football vice chairperson Samukheliso Silengane, the league is expected to kick off this weekend with eight matches lined up.

“We are very grateful for the donation. It will take us a long way. Our league will kick off this weekend and so far we have 16 teams that have registered for this season. Affiliation fee is $400,” she said. The National Super League returns after a four year absence due to squabbles that have been afflicting women football in the country. Two leagues ended up being formed were one led by Miriam Sibanda and the other one being run by Elizabeth Langa. Manicaland’s only representatives Faith Drive have set their targets for the 2017 season.

“We are geared up for this season. Our aim is to finish in the top eight. We are hosting Cowdray Park of Bulawayo in our first encounter, we hope to come out victorious,” said Faith Drive coach Admire Mahachi.

Week One fixture

Streetset Queens vs. Masvingo Queens

Faith Drive vs.Cowdray Park Queens

Cyclone Vs Black Rhinos

Correctional Queens vs. Herentals

Zvishavane Pirates vs.Mwenezana

Conjuit Sisters vs.Mufakose Queens

Barrow Jets vs. New Orleans

Inline Academy vs. Chipembere Queens

