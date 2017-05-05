City Rovers dream big

Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

MUTARE City Rovers are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to secure a quick return to the top-flight league and have acquired the services of 2014 soccer star of the year finalist, Themba Ndlovu and former soccer star, Evans Chikwaikwai.

Ndlovu marked his return to the eastern border city with an impressive outing in the heart of Mutare City Rovers defence in the team’s 4-0 season opening triumph over hapless Surrey at Sakubva Stadium a fortnight ago.

After a flying start to their 2017 Eastern Region Division One campaign with that 4-0 win over troublesome Surrey, Gusha Bhora, as City Rovers are fondly referred to by their fans, settled for a one-all stalemate away to troublesome Africa Trust at the James Mwonzora Stadium at St Mathias Tsonzo High near Watsomba.

However, it is the presence of former Motor Action, Eastern Lions and Buffaloes centre back and Chikwaikwai, who is on a six-month stint at the Eastern Region Division One outfit, which has somehow authenticated Mutare City Rovers’ seriousness on Premiership promotion.

Although Ndlovu still entertains hopes of securing a top-flight league contract during the mid-season transfer period, the tough tackling defender told this newspaper that he is geared to play his part in helping Gusha Bhora to win the Eastern Region Division One league.

He said joining City Rovers was a difficult decision, but somehow remained reasonable.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I do not think it was wrong at all. I have unfinished business with some Premiership teams and I think I will be able to get back and play top-flight football during the mid-season transfer window.

“However, I would have also played my part in helping Mutare City Rovers win the Eastern Region Division One title, which I believe is their major aim,” he said.

The soft spoken former Dynamos and Harare City player, said Mutare City Rovers had what it takes to win Premiership promotion but only need to remain focused.

“I think they are a good side. I will also learn a number of things during my stay here. They can achieve what they want only if the team remains focused. The most important thing in such a campaign is to get as many points as possible especially well before the race gets stiff,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League saw a paltry 10 teams taking to the field of play in the only five matches that were played during the season opening weekend owing to non payment of affiliation fees by some clubs.

ZIFA Eastern Region secretary, Simba Wisdom, confirmed that only 10 teams played during the season opening round of league matches.

“There are clubs that are having challenges with regards to payment of affiliation fees. This is why only 10 teams played in the opening weekend and those that did not play owing to non-payment of affiliation fees might as well not play this weekend if they do not settle their debts,” said Wisdom in a recent interview.

Melfort, Prime Rangers, Buffaloes, Mutoko, United Lions and Redwing did not take part in the opening round of League fixtures.

