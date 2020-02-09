Everton boss Ancelotti fumes as substitute Sidibe forgets sock

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti was furious at full-back Djibril Sidibe after his substitution onto the pitch was delayed because he left his sock in the dressing room.

Sidibe was about to replace the injured Theo Walcott in the first half but realised he had forgotten his left sock which led to an animated reaction from Ancelotti.

The defender disappeared down the tunnel and emerged minutes later to help Everton secure a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. The win helped Ancelotti find the funny side of the substitution when he was asked about it during a post-match news conference.

“He forgot the socks,” he said. “A new experience for me. Also for him, I think.”

Goals from Bernard, Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Everton leapfrog Manchester United into seventh position and they sit five points off the Champions League places.

Christian Benteke scored for Palace through a mistake from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but Ancelotti defended the England international after the game.

“The keeper can make mistakes,” he added. “It can happen. After that he did a fantastic save.” Since Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva in December, only Liverpool have earned more points in the Premier League than Everton.

Everton travel to Arsenal in their next league match on February 23. – ESPNFC.